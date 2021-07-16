SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Friday marks 60 days until the California recall election that could oust Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. It’s also the last day for candidates to get on the ballot.
As of Friday, there were already dozens of people who have declared. Aside from such notable candidates as reality star Caitlyn Jenner, one-time California GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, dozens of others have also announced a run.
While no Democrat currently holding a statewide or notable local office have announced a run, at least 16 of the candidates who have filed are registered Democrats.
At least 33 registered Republicans have also declared, along with many more no-party preference and third-party candidates.
All candidates have had to pay a filing fee and gather 7,000 signatures.
The recall election is set to happen on Sept. 14.