BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Dixie Fire burning in Butte County:

9:56 a.m.

The Dixie Fire continued to grow on Friday, but some containment is also now being reported.

Cal Fire says the wildfire, which is burning in Butte County, has grown to 7,947 acres. Containment now stands at 7 percent.

Firefighters say winds have pushed the fire north towards Tobin Ridge. Evacuation orders still remain in effect for High Lakes from Rock Creek to Tobin. Evacuation Warnings also are still in effect for Pulga, North East Concow, Philbrook, and East Tobin to Caribou.

Steep, inaccessible terrain remains a challenge for fire fighting efforts.

#DixieFire(update) 7.16.2021 Morning Update pic.twitter.com/pJWhy2KgJx — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 16, 2021

Previous day’s updates:

9.00 p.m.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during Thursday’s fire fight, according to Cal Fire. This was the only injury reported so far in the Dixie Fire. Cal Fire said the firefighter was able to walk away.

7:45 p.m.

The Dixie Fire has grown to burn 4,965 acres at 7% containment. An evacuation order was put in place for the High Lakes area in Plumas County, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation warnings are also in place for Pulga, northeast Concow, Fillbrook and Rock Creek to Tobin.

2:45 p.m.

Evacuation Warnings are now in place for the Philbrook area to the Plumas County line.

Previously, the communities of Pulga and North East Concow were also given Evacuation Warnings due to the Dixie Fire.

Still no containment has been reported.

BCSO está emitiendo una ADVERTENCIA DE EVACUACIÓN para el área de Philbrook, hasta la línea del condado de Plumas, debido a un incendio forestal que se está quemando en el área.

Consulte el Mapa público en el sitio web de BCSO, https://t.co/OM08mbGqHO para obtener más información — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) July 15, 2021

8:04 a.m.

Butte County residents remain on high alert as the Dixie Fire continues to grow.

The latest numbers from Cal Fire Thursday morning show the wildfire has burned 2,250 acres. Still no containment has been reported, with the steep and inaccessible terrain complicating the fire fight.

It’s burning just miles away from the town of Paradise that was devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire.

Officials did say, however, the burn scars from the Camp Fire could help slow the spread of the Dixie Fire – and other future wildfires, as well.

Cal Fire says planes fighting the Dixie Fire were unexpectedly grounded Tuesday night because of an unauthorized drone in the area. The person flying the drone could face a $20,000 fine and up to one year in jail, authorities said.

A total of 350 fire personnel have been assigned to the Dixie Fire as of Thursday.