SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested in the Garden Highway crash that left two people dead and a third person with serious injuries.
The July 10 crash near Northgate Boulevard and Arden-Garden killed Raquel Hudson and DeJuana Byrd. Both were 28 year old Sacramento residents.
Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect driver as 29-year-old Ricardo Beltram.
On Thursday, a warrant was issued and Beltram was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.
Sacramento police say they are still investigating the crash and are urging anyone who may have seen it to call them at (916) 808-5471.