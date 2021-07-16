MARKLEEVILLE (CBS13) – Crews in Alpine County were battling a fast-growing wildfire that forced mandatory evacuations Friday.
Shortly after 8 p.m., the blaze, dubbed the Tamarack Fire, was estimated to have burned 1,600 acres near Markleeville and Pleasant Valley.
The U.S. Forest Service said mandatory evacuations were in place for the entire town of Markleeville, Grover's Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village and East Fork Resort.
Smoke from the fire was visible from the Lake Tahoe area.
The Tamarack Fire started on the Fourth of July due to lightning strikes, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The agency said it was being monitored daily before exploding in size Friday.
This is a developing story.