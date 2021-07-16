AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on a wildfire in Amador County:
Firefighters say forward progress has been stopped. The threat to structures in the area has also been mitigated.
Crews are expected to stay out at the scene for the next few hours.
Meath Fire Update-2:00 P.M.
Firefighters stopped the forward progress and have mitigated the threat to structures. The fire burned along both sides of Quartz Mtn. Rd. E. At Meath Dr. Crews will be mopping up for several hours. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/3PIJb0Lsyk
— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) July 16, 2021
1:49 p.m.
Firefighters are battling a 3-5 acre fire in Amador County on Friday.
The fire is along Meath drive near the community of Sutter Creek.
Cal Fire says they have a full air and ground response battling the fire, which is burning at a moderate rate of spread in grass and brush.
Some structures are threatened, but no evacuation orders have been given at this point.
No other details have been released at this point.