SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a car in Sacramento early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. along N. 12th Street, between B Street and Sunbeam Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the person being struck is unclear, but the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
No information about the person struck has been released, but officers confirmed that he died from his injuries. Witnesses say it was a man that was struck.
N. 12th Street was closed through much of the early morning hours.