ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after it appears that an elderly Roseville couple was followed home from a store and robbed.
Roseville police say the couple had just gotten home from shopping at a store early Thursday afternoon and were pulling into their garage when another vehicle pulled into their driveway, right behind them.
Two men then got out and forcefully robbed the couple, police say.
Exactly what was stolen was not disclosed, but the couple had been shopping at a store along the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard.
Investigators are now looking into the possibility that the couple was spotted while shopping, then followed home by the suspects. No uniquely identifying information about the suspects, other than that they were in a white Nissan Pathfinder, has been released at this point.
The couple was not seriously hurt in the robbery, police say.