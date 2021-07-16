SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Sacramento County deputies say they arrested five catalytic converter theft suspects within minutes of each other recently.
The sheriff's office says an alert citizen reported seeing two people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius in a parking lot along the 5000 block of Madison Avenue.
Deputies got to the scene and found that one of the suspects was working under the car while another suspect was acting as a lookout. Both were arrested after deputies found the Prius’ catalytic converter in the suspects’ car.
Just minutes later, however, someone else called to report another catalytic converter theft in progress, this time along the 5400 block of Gibbons Drive.
The suspects in the second incident had taken off already, but the witness managed to snap good photos of them and the getaway car.
Deputies soon found the suspects a few miles away and detained them. A search of their car also uncovered a freshly cut catalytic converter along with cutting tools. Three suspects were arrested as a result.
All five suspects are now facing charges of grand theft and vehicle tampering.