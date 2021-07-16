SONORA (CBS13) – Detectives are seeking information from the public that could help locate a missing Sonora man, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
According to the sheriff’s office, family and friends of 37-year-old Mark Blodgett have not seen or heard from in months.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Declares Issues Emergency Proclamation For 3 Northern California Counties Ravaged By Fires
Blodgett was reportedly last living as a transient at a homeless encampment known as Camp Hope off of Stockton Street in Sonora.READ MORE: DUI Suspect Arrested In Natomas Crash That Left 2 People Dead
Blodgett is a white man, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds and has medium blond hair with blue eyes. See a photo of him to the right.
Anyone who has information that could lead to the whereabouts of Blodgett is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.MORE NEWS: Detectives Seek More Info In Case Of Lodi Man, 65, Allegedly Killed By Son