STOCKTON (CBS13) — A candlelight ceremony Friday night will mark one of the darkest days in the city of Stockton’s history.
Seven years ago on this day, Misty Holt-Singh was killed in the Stockton Bank of the West hostage shootout.
Holt-Singh – a 41-year-old wife and mother of two – went to the bank with her 12-year-old daughter that day. Soon after, three armed bank robbers took her hostage in their car.
The police pursuit ended with officers firing over 600 bullets at the suspects, killing two suspects – and tragically killing Misty. She had been shot 10 times by officers.
On Friday at 8 p.m., the Holt-Singh family will be holding a candle-lighting ceremony at her memorial bench on Thornton Road and Otto Drive, where the rolling shootout came to an end.
The public is invited to attend.