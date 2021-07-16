WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Woodland on Friday morning.
Woodland Police Department is investigating a Fatal Hit and Run
Please Avoid the Area of Pioneer Ave between E. Main and E. Beamer St. Traffic is not being allowed to travel on Pioneer Ave.
Updates to Follow
— Woodland Police Department (@WoodlandPD) July 16, 2021
The incident happened along Pioneer Avenue between E. Main and E. Beamer streets.
Exactly what happened has not been made clear, but police confirm that one person has died. No description of the hit-and-run suspect has been released at this point.
Woodland police are blocking traffic through the area due to the investigation.
Updated story to follow.