By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Woodland News

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Woodland on Friday morning.

The incident happened along Pioneer Avenue between E. Main and E. Beamer streets.

Exactly what happened has not been made clear, but police confirm that one person has died. No description of the hit-and-run suspect has been released at this point.

Woodland police are blocking traffic through the area due to the investigation.

Updated story to follow.