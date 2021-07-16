WOODLAND (CBS13) — Police say a man who was initially believed to have been shot was found to have actually been the victim of a hit-and-run in Woodland on Friday morning.
Woodland police say officers responded to Pioneer Avenue, near Tide Court, just before 9 a.m. after someone called 911 to report finding a person who they believed had been shot.
At the scene, however, officers discovered that the victim had actually been struck and killed in a hit-and-run.
Officers were soon alerted by an observant citizen about a suspicious car along the 1600 block of Gillette Drive. That driver, identified as 19-year-old Woodland resident Mario Lopez, was soon arrested.
The name of the person killed has not been released, but police say he was a 61-year-old Woodland man.