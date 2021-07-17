MARKLEEVILLE (CBS13) – Crews in Alpine County on Saturday continued battling a fast-growing wildfire that forced more mandatory evacuations.
As of noon, the blaze, dubbed the Tamarack Fire, was estimated to have burned 6,600 acres near Markleeville and Pleasant Valley.
Mandatory evacuations were put in place Friday for the entire town of Markleeville, Grover's Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village and East Fork Resort. On Saturday, more evacuations were ordered for Alpine Village and Woodfords.
The forest service said a windy Saturday afternoon contributed to high rates of spread of the fire to the northwest, w est of Highway 89. Highways 88, 89 and 4 were closed in the area due to the fire.
The Tamarack Fire started on the Fourth of July due to lightning strikes, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The agency said it was being monitored daily before exploding in size Friday.
This is a developing story.