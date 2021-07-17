SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police say two people were killed and four hurt after a shooting in Old Sacramento late Friday night. It has drawn concern from those who frequent the area, and more so – those who live nearby.

The shooting reportedly happened just before 11:45 p.m. A patrolling officer heard the shots and responded. Only blocks away, Jon Robert Quinn heard the gun shots and sirens, too. He immediately went to go see what was going on.

He captured the scene, near Front and L Streets, on his camera.

“They still have ambulances coming,” Quinn said in his video, posted online. “I think there was more than one person shot.”

But he was heartbroken to learn a total of six people were shot, according to Sacramento Police – after a fight broke out in the area.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Quinn said. “Coming home and hearing four people – then five people – then six people. I’m like what is happening?”

The question remains on his mind a day later, as he feels crime is climbing in the area meant for family fun.

“There seems to be some issues happening on the waterfront,” said Troy Paski, who owns Hoppy’s Railyard.

He’s noticed some change in Old Sacramento – particularly in one area. He said he chose to close early on Friday after learning on the shooting.

“Shut the doors so no new people could come in,” Paski said.

Two suspects have since been arrested for the shooting. The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Marcus Trull and 21-year-old Cedric Salcedo.

Still, that doesn’t change the tone for those who live nearby.

“It does not feel safe at some times,” Quinn said.

Business owners say Sacramento Police does patrol the area at times, more frequently on Saturdays and Sundays – when most of the commotion picks up. But, some feel more can be done.

Some members of the community are left wondering – with six people shot – if the tourist destination could be turning into troubled attraction?