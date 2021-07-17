YOSEMITE (CBS13) – Yosemite National Park officials are calling on drivers to slow down after a bear cub was found dead on the side of the road Friday.
A park official said a call regarding the collision came in at around noon. The cub was said to be around six months old and no more than 25 pounds.
As the park official moved the bear away from the roadway to a more secluded area, the cub's mother showed up calling out to the young bear, Yosemite National Park said in a social media post. A photo (right) captured the mother bear standing over the cub's body.
The park said another bear was hit and killed by a car a week earlier in an area close by.
According to the organization Keep Bears Wild, more than 400 bears have been killed by drivers in Yosemite since 1995.