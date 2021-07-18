CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Walmart in Roseville, police said on Sunday.

According to the Roseville Police Department, three Black men entered the store at around 6 p.m. and showed a gun to an employee.

Investigators said the men got away with an unknown amount of electronics. This happened at the Walmart along Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

A more detailed description of the suspects was not available.

No injuries were reported.