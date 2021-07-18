MARKLEEVILLE (CBS13/AP) – Several local fire agencies have been dispatched to a rapidly growing wildfire south of California’s Lake Tahoe that jumped a highway, prompted more evacuation orders and canceled an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest says the Tamarack Fire was about 32 square miles.

Late Saturday, crews from several Sacramento-area fire agencies were dispatched to help fight the blaze near Markleeville, close to the Nevada state line. Personnel from Roseville, Sacramento, Folsom and Cosumnes fire departments were among those on a strike team team.

Meanwhile, officials warn critically dangerous wildfire weather looms through the weekend and lightning from thunderstorms forecast from California to Montana could start new blazes.

The latest on the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County:

Saturday 6:55 p.m.

The Tamarack Fire has erupted to burn more than 21,000 acres with zero containment. The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest said the flames continue to burn in a northwesterly direction west of Markleeville toward the Highway 89 corridor.

The California Highway Patrol said the fire has burned around 10 homes and was threatening around 200 more structures.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for Markleeville, Grover’s Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village, the Poor Boy Road area and Carson River Resort. Evacuations were also ordered for Sierra Pines, Upper and Lower Manzanita, Crystal Springs, Diamond Valley Road, Hung A Le Ti Way, Alpine Village and Woodfords.

Alpine County confirmed at least two structures were destroyed by fire Friday night.

3:10 p.m.

Crews in Alpine County on Saturday continued battling a fast-growing wildfire that forced more mandatory evacuations.

As of noon, the blaze, dubbed the Tamarack Fire, was estimated to have burned 6,600 acres near Markleeville and Pleasant Valley.

Mandatory evacuations were put in place Friday for the entire town of Markleeville, Grover’s Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village and East Fork Resort. On Saturday, more evacuations were ordered for Alpine Village and Woodfords.

The forest service said a windy Saturday afternoon contributed to high rates of spread of the fire to the northwest, west of Highway 89. Highways 88, 89 and 4 were closed in the area due to the fire.

The Tamarack Fire started on the Fourth of July due to lightning strikes, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The agency said it was being monitored daily before exploding in size Friday.

