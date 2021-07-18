BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — More evacuations have been ordered as a result of the Dixie Fire burning in Butte County.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for the areas of Jonesville and Philbrook.
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has scorched more than 15,000 acres and was 15% contained.
Evacuation orders are also still in place for multiple areas in nearby Plumas County, including High Lakes from Rock Creek to Tobin. Additionally, evacuation warnings are in place for the Butte Meadows and Inskip areas, and the area east of the Rock Creek Dam to Caribou, including both sides of Highway 70 in the area. Highway 70 in the area is closed.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries during Thursday’s firefight, according to Cal Fire. This was the only injury reported so far in the Dixie Fire. Cal Fire said the firefighter was able to walk away.