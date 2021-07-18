STOCKTON (CBS13) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot along Searchlight Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said on Sunday.
The victim was found by police along the 600 block of the roadway, just south of the East Main Street and South Filbert Street intersection, and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.READ MORE: DUI Arrest Made After Woman Killed In Series Of Collisions North Of Galt
According to Stockton police, the shooting happened Friday night. Dispatchers received reports just after 11 p.m.READ MORE: Who's In? California Recall Candidate List Draws Confusion
Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.MORE NEWS: Fast-Growing Alpine County Fire Forces More Mandatory Evacuations
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting or has information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by police for information that leads to an arrest.