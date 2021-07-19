MARKLEEVILLE (CBS13) – The latest on the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County:

2:11 p.m.

New evacuation orders have been issued for the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County.

Per the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office, mandatory evacuations are now in effect for Blue Lakes Road.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Douglas Co. Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

As of Monday afternoon, the Tamarack Fire has burned 23,078 acres. No containment has been reported.

EVACUATION UPDATE: Alpine Co. Sheriff has ordered mandatory evacuation of Blue Lakes Rd. due to the #TamarackFire. All residents & visitors should safely leave the area. Evacuation shelter set up at Douglas Co. Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Ln., Gardnerville. pic.twitter.com/Nvi8bUlOrM — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 19, 2021

Previous day’s updates below:

7:02 p.m.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, evacuations were still in place Sunday evening for Markleeville, Grover’s Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village, the Poor Boy Road area, Carson River Resort, Sierra Pines, Upper and Lower Manzanita, Crystal Springs, Diamond Valley Road, Hung A Le Ti, Alpine Village and Woodfords.

Additionally, a closure of Highway 89 is in place at the intersection of Highway 4 and 89.

2:41 p.m.

Several local fire agencies have been dispatched to a rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe.

The fire jumped a highway and prompted more evacuation orders on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather hit the region.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest says the Tamarack Fire had burned more than 18,200 acres as of Sunday with zero containment. That number was downgraded from the 21,000 acres reported on Saturday night.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for the Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas until 11 a.m. Monday as thunderstorms and extreme winds are expected.

Late Saturday, crews from several Sacramento-area fire agencies were dispatched to help fight the blaze near Markleeville. Crews from Roseville, Sacramento, Folsom and Cosumnes fire departments were among those on a strike team.

Previous day’s updates

Saturday 6:55 p.m.

The Tamarack Fire has erupted to burn more than 21,000 acres with zero containment. The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest said the flames continue to burn in a northwesterly direction west of Markleeville toward the Highway 89 corridor.

The California Highway Patrol said the fire has burned around 10 homes and was threatening around 200 more structures.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for Markleeville, Grover’s Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village, the Poor Boy Road area and Carson River Resort. Evacuations were also ordered for Sierra Pines, Upper and Lower Manzanita, Crystal Springs, Diamond Valley Road, Hung A Le Ti Way, Alpine Village and Woodfords.

Alpine County confirmed at least two structures were destroyed by fire Friday night.

3:10 p.m.

Crews in Alpine County on Saturday continued battling a fast-growing wildfire that forced more mandatory evacuations.

As of noon, the blaze, dubbed the Tamarack Fire, was estimated to have burned 6,600 acres near Markleeville and Pleasant Valley.

Mandatory evacuations were put in place Friday for the entire town of Markleeville, Grover’s Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village and East Fork Resort. On Saturday, more evacuations were ordered for Alpine Village and Woodfords.

The forest service said a windy Saturday afternoon contributed to high rates of spread of the fire to the northwest, west of Highway 89. Highways 88, 89 and 4 were closed in the area due to the fire.

The Tamarack Fire started on the Fourth of July due to lightning strikes, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The agency said it was being monitored daily before exploding in size Friday.