By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire near Expo Boulevard and Business 80 Monday afternoon.

The fire is burning in vegetation along the bike trail near mile marker 4 on the lower American River Parkway.

A plume of smoke can be seen right off of Business 80. Traffic is impacted.

No other information has been released at this point.

Updates to follow.