SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire near Expo Boulevard and Business 80 Monday afternoon.
The fire is burning in vegetation along the bike trail near mile marker 4 on the lower American River Parkway.
A plume of smoke can be seen right off of Business 80. Traffic is impacted.
Sacramento Fire is responding to a grass fire near mile marker 4 on the lower American River Parkway. Traffic on business 80 is heavy impacted. @CHPSacComm pic.twitter.com/DLqjv6kxPI
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 19, 2021
No other information has been released at this point.
Updates to follow.