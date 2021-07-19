BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Dixie Fire burning in Butte County:

3:52 p.m.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said mandatory evacuations for the Dixie Fire have been expanded to include the community of Seneca and the area south of it to Highway 70. Residents should leave immediately.

As of Monday, the Dixie Fire has burned 30,074 acres and was still at 15% containment.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the High Lakes Recreational Area in Plumas County east of the Butte-Plumas County line, as well as the Plumas-Butte County Line east to Twain, including both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain. Mandatory evacuations are also in place for the areas of Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, including Bucks Lake Road at Snake Lake Road and west to the Plumas-Butte County line, including the area of Tollgate.

Evacuation warnings are also in place for the Butte Meadows and Inskip areas.

Additionally, Pacific Gas & Electric Company says its equipment was possibly involved in the start of the now 30,000-plus acre Dixie Fire.

Sunday’s updates

8:50 p.m.

Cal Fire said Sunday night that the Dixie Fire has grown to burn 18,702 acres, while containment was still at 15%. There was “significant fire activity” Sunday and the flames continued moving southeast toward Bucks Lake, the agency said.

According to Cal Fire, 810 structures are threatened by the fire. No structures have been destroyed and there have been no other injuries reported.

#DixieFire off Above the Cresta Dam, Feather River Canyon in Butte County is 18,702 acres and 15% contained. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo and @LassenNF https://t.co/vMYsruB5cn pic.twitter.com/eH9nWDNUn5 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 19, 2021

6:33 p.m.

More evacuations have been ordered as a result of the Dixie Fire burning in Butte County.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for the areas of Jonesville and Philbrook.

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has scorched more than 15,000 acres and was 15% contained.

Evacuation orders are also still in place for multiple areas in nearby Plumas County, including High Lakes from Rock Creek to Tobin. Additionally, evacuation warnings are in place for the Butte Meadows and Inskip areas, and the area east of the Rock Creek Dam to Caribou, including both sides of Highway 70 in the area. Highway 70 in the area is closed.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during Thursday’s firefight, according to Cal Fire. This was the only injury reported so far in the Dixie Fire. Cal Fire said the firefighter was able to walk away.