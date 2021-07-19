ISLETON (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop a raging fire at an Isleton duplex from spreading early Monday morning.
The Isleton Fire Department says their crews responded to the area of Jackson Boulevard and Delta Avenue just after midnight. At the scene, firefighters found flames shooting from a 3-story multi-family structure.
Several vehicles and outbuildings were also on fire, crews say.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into a second home of the duplex, limiting the damage to just one unit.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.