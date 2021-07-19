New in the Neighborhood: Guads
Sun-Wed. 8:00 am to 9:30 pm, Thurs – Sat 8:00 am- 10:00 pm/
http://www.guadsdavis.com
IG: #guadsdavis
Sharkfest
Shark Attack Files Premiered July 12th at 9/8c Encore Presentation on August 9th at 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD and Available on Disney+ Beginning July 16th
Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story Premiered July 12th at 10/9c Encore Presentation on August 6th at 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD and Available on Disney+ Beginning July 16th
Watch SHARKFEST All Summer Long on National Geographic Networks and on Disney+
http://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/topic/sharkfestREAD MORE: 2 People Hurt In Roseville House Fire
Together We Heal Community Flower Garden at Stone Lake Farms
10916 Stone Lake Road, Elk Grove
Monday, July 19 at 8 a.m.
916-202-3188
Facebook/Instagram: @togetherwehealcommunity
http://www.togetherwehealcommunity.org
“Masters of the Universe: Revelation”
July 23rd on NETFLIX
Laugh it Forward
Thu, July 22, 2021, 8:00 PM PDT
Doors at 7 pm
Laughs Unlimited
1207 Front St.
Sacramento
MORE NEWS: Sacramento Leaders Go Door To Door To Encourage Vaccinations In South Sacramento