SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a woman found dead inside of a Sacramento residence was determined to be the victim of a homicide.
Sacramento police say, back on July 12, officers and medics responded to the 3100 block of Occidental Drive to investigate a report of a person found dead inside a residence.READ MORE: Big Rig Ends Up Wedged Under Highway 99 Overpass In South Sacramento
A woman with critical injuries was soon discovered. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.READ MORE: VIDEO: Fire Damages 3-Story Duplex In Isleton
Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. No information about the woman, including her identity and what kind of injuries she sustained, has been released at this point.MORE NEWS: PG&E Equipment May Be Linked To 30,000-Acre Dixie Fire, Preliminary Report Reveals
No suspect information was available.