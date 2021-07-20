CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Arden Arcade, Sacramento County

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Arden Arcade on Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the 1600 block of Bell Street.

No details about the incident – including any information about a victim or a suspect – have been released at this point, but the sheriff’s department confirmed they are investigating a shooting.

Deputies remain at the scene. Expect a law enforcement presence in the area through the morning.

