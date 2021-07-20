ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Crews contained a fire that damaged a two-story fire in Roseville Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Roseville Fire Department, the fire happened in the Kasberg-Kingswood neighborhood. A fence was initially on fire, but the flames eventually spread to a home in the area.READ MORE: Oakland Approves Terms For New $12B Ballpark But A's Aren't Happy
All of the residents were able to safely exit the property so responding firefighters could initiate an aggressive fire attack, the department said. Firefighters said approximately 25% of the home was damaged in the fire.READ MORE: Convicted Killer Who Sexually Assaulted Modesto Woman's Corpse Denied Parole
The cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Elderly Man Killed In Modesto Hit-And-Run, Police Say