BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on a grass fire burning near Thermalito:
All evacuation orders and warnings have now been lifted, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says.
Firefighters went to work quickly on structure protection.
#FourteenthFire [update] Estimated 25 acres. Structure protection ongoing. pic.twitter.com/H8KLjvSOFt
— CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 20, 2021
12:46 p.m.
The fire, which has been dubbed the Fourteenth Fire, is burning near 14th Street and Grande Avenue. Per Cal Fire, about 25 acres have burned so far.
According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas: 14th Street between Grand Avenue and Tehama Avenue.
14th Fire EVACUATION ORDER
7.20.21 12:10 p.m.
BCSO is issuing an EVACUATION ORDER for residents living on 14th Street between Grand Avenue and Tehama Avenue due to a fire.
The map will be updated on the BCSO website, https://t.co/UDfyrfmatn or call 833-512-5378. pic.twitter.com/spCQ9SuZkO
— Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) July 20, 2021
Updates to follow.