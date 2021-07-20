CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Butte County, Oroville News

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on a grass fire burning near Thermalito:

1:07 p.m.

All evacuation orders and warnings have now been lifted, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says.

Firefighters went to work quickly on structure protection.

12:46 p.m.

A vegetation fire near Oroville has prompted some mandatory evacuation orders early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which has been dubbed the Fourteenth Fire, is burning near 14th Street and Grande Avenue. Per Cal Fire, about 25 acres have burned so far.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas: 14th Street between Grand Avenue and Tehama Avenue.

Updates to follow.