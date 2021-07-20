DANVILLE (CBS13) — A former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach and Sacramento State football star is hospitalized in extremely critical condition after he struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle near his Danville home over the weekend.
Officials said Greg Knapp, who is now an assistant coach for the New York Jets, was stricken by a vehicle at around 2:50 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Dougherty and Bollinger Roads.
He was rushed to the nearby San Ramon Regional Medical Center and then rushed to the trauma unit at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
In a statement, Knapp’s family asked fans to keep him in their prayers.
"Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people," the statement released by the Jets. "He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater."
The now 58-year-old Knapp was a standout athlete at Sacramento State University before moving over the coaching side. His NFL coaching career includes stints with the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks, Texans, and Broncos.