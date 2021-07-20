SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a boy was shot and killed in Antelope on Monday night.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 3900 block of Onawa Court just after 9 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots fired. A victim was also reportedly seen on the ground.
Deputies soon found that a juvenile male had been shot at least once to his upper body. Medics pronounced the boy dead at the scene.
No information about the boy other than that he was a juvenile has been released at this point.
Detectives have not yet released any information on a possible suspect.