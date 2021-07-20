OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One of the victims of a deadly shooting in Old Sacramento over the weekend has been identified.
Alex Cerda, 21, from Sacramento, was one of the two people killed when shots were fired just before 11:45 p.m. near Front and L streets Friday.
The suspects in the shooting appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Cedric Salcedo and Marcus Trull did not enter pleas. Their arraignments were continued until August 19.
The second person killed in the shooting has not yet been identified. Four others were injured in the shooting.
Video captured the moment bullets went flying. The shooting has drawn concern from those who frequent the area, and more so – those who live nearby.