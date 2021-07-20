PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say they have arrested a Reno man suspected of drug sales after dozens of grams and meth and pills were found in a car.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, back on July 10, a deputy driving down Penryn Road near Boulder Creek Road happened upon a car parked on the shoulder. The driver told the deputy they were having some car trouble.
However, the deputy could see methamphetamine in plain sight in the car.
This prompted a search of the car that eventually uncovered 77 grams of meth, a gram of heroin, and 161 oxycodone pills. A digital scale and empty baggies were also found, deputies say.
The drugs allegedly belonged to 62-year-old Kenneth Phrampus, who had reportedly started walking away when he saw the deputy pulling up.
After a quick search, Phrampus was found hiding behind a wall at the nearby Penny Plaza business park.
Phrampus is now in custody and is facing charges of possession and transportation of meth as well as narcotics for sale.