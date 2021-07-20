ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A woman has died after a shooting at an Arden Arcade apartment complex early Tuesday morning, authorities say.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 1600 block of Bell Street just before 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot.
At the scene, a woman who had been shot was found. Deputies started first aid, but the woman was soon pronounced dead by medics.
Her name and exact age have not been released at this point.
Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is now under investigation. No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (916) 874-5115.