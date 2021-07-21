BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Dixie Fire burning in Butte County:

8:46 a.m.

The Dixie Fire burning in Butte County has now grown to 85,479 acres as of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire reports.

Containment still stands at 15 percent, the number it has been stuck at since the weekend.

Firefighters reported that the wildfire remained active overnight. Cal Fire says the wildfire is continuing to move northeast, with 2-3 miles of area possibly being burned.

Existing control lines from the previous Bear and Chips fires are helping firefighters, as the Dixie Fire is now well established in that previous burn scar.

Several evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect in both Butte and Lassen counties.

#DixieFire off Above the Cresta Dam, Feather River Canyon in Butte County is 85,479 acres and 15% contained. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo and @LassenNFhttps://t.co/vMYsruB5cn

Post 1 of 2. pic.twitter.com/RlARj8glnm — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 21, 2021

Previous day’s updates below:

7:40 p.m.

As of Tuesday evening, the Dixi has burned 61,376 acres and containment was still at 15%, according to Cal Fire.

The agency said 810 structures remain threatened by the fire, and so far, two structures have been destroyed.

7:43 a.m.

The Dixie Fire continued to grow overnight, with Cal Fire reporting that size had jumped to 59,984 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Containment still stands at 15 percent, the same as it was on Monday.

Firefighters say the flames are continuing to move to the east and north. With isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening, firefighters are also concerned for new starts.

Evacuation orders remain unchanged since Monday.

Hard closures of Highway 70 at Deadwood and Bucks Lake Road at Plains Road also remain in effect.

Previous day’s updates below:

9:15 p.m.

Cal Fire said Monday night that the Dixie Fire in Butte County has grown to burn 40,500 acres and was still 15% contained. The agency said crews will continue to work through the night on widening and strengthening control lines that are in place.

Though it was an active day overall for the fire, Cal Fire warns that the area may experience isolated thunderstorms. Lightning strikes have already been the cause of several wildfires throughout Northern California.

6:55 p.m.

The California Office of Emergency Services released data Monday evening on how many people were evacuated due to wildfires in the state. Due to the Dixie Fire, approximately 1,250 people were evacuated from their homes in Butte and Plumas counties.

Evacuation orders from the weekend were still in place for the High Lakes Recreational Area in Plumas County east of the Butte-Plumas County line, as well as the Plumas-Butte County Line east to Twain, including both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain. Mandatory evacuations are also in place for the areas of Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, including Bucks Lake Road at Snake Lake Road and west to the Plumas-Butte County line, including the area of Tollgate.

On Monday new, evacuation orders were issued for the area from Twain east to Paxton and the Greenville Wye (Highway 89 at Highway 70) and the community of Seneca and the area south of it to Highway 70.

Evacuation warnings are also in place for the Butte Meadows and Inskip areas.

6:00 p.m.

Evacuation orders now include the area from Twain east to Paxton and the Greenville Wye (Highway 89 at Highway 70), authorities said.

3:52 p.m.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said mandatory evacuations for the Dixie Fire have been expanded to include the community of Seneca and the area south of it to Highway 70. Residents should leave immediately.

As of Monday, the Dixie Fire has burned 30,074 acres and was still at 15% containment.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the High Lakes Recreational Area in Plumas County east of the Butte-Plumas County line, as well as the Plumas-Butte County Line east to Twain, including both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain. Mandatory evacuations are also in place for the areas of Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, including Bucks Lake Road at Snake Lake Road and west to the Plumas-Butte County line, including the area of Tollgate.

Evacuation warnings are also in place for the Butte Meadows and Inskip areas.

Additionally, Pacific Gas & Electric Company says its equipment was possibly involved in the start of the now 30,000-plus acre Dixie Fire.

Sunday’s updates

8:50 p.m.

Cal Fire said Sunday night that the Dixie Fire has grown to burn 18,702 acres, while containment was still at 15%. There was “significant fire activity” Sunday and the flames continued moving southeast toward Bucks Lake, the agency said.

According to Cal Fire, 810 structures are threatened by the fire. No structures have been destroyed and there have been no other injuries reported.

6:33 p.m.

More evacuations have been ordered as a result of the Dixie Fire burning in Butte County.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for the areas of Jonesville and Philbrook.

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has scorched more than 15,000 acres and was 15% contained.

Evacuation orders are also still in place for multiple areas in nearby Plumas County, including High Lakes from Rock Creek to Tobin. Additionally, evacuation warnings are in place for the Butte Meadows and Inskip areas, and the area east of the Rock Creek Dam to Caribou, including both sides of Highway 70 in the area. Highway 70 in the area is closed.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries during Thursday’s firefight, according to Cal Fire. This was the only injury reported so far in the Dixie Fire. Cal Fire said the firefighter was able to walk away.