APPLEGATE (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a deadly freeway crash that happened near the community of Applegate in Placer County, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.
Auburn area CHP said the crash happened along eastbound I-80. The driver of a Mercedes sedan veered off the right shoulder and down an embankment where they hit a tree.READ MORE: Judge Rules That Radio Host Larry Elder Will Appear On The California Recall Ballot
The collision with the tree sparked a fire and the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.READ MORE: 2 Sisters Arrested After Dropping Off 2 Young Children At Placer County Fire Station, Then Leaving
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.MORE NEWS: Fire Off I-80 In Newcastle Prompts Some Evacuation Orders
According to the CHP, the crash did not impact traffic on the freeway