OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) – The latest on the fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Yuba County:

11:39 a.m.

All evacuation orders for the Frenchtown Fire have now been lifted, the sheriff’s office says.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cal Fire announced that firefighters had made good progress against the wildfire overnight and that forward progress of the flames had been stopped.

Containment now stands at 75 percent.

Firefighters are doing better mapping of the incident and now estimate that the main part of the incident burned 70 acres. A spot fire to the north was also around 20 acres, Cal Fire says.

More mop-up and work to strengthen control lines will continue on Wednesday.

Previous day’s updates below:

9:45 p.m.

Cal Fire said the blaze has scorched 90 acres as of Tuesday night. Containment has also grown to 25%.

7:05 p.m.

More mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Yuba County, The county Office of Emergency Services has expanded the order to Indiana Ranch Road and Indiana School Road between Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Forsythe Road. Chavez Way, Brett Way and Clark Ranch Road are also now under mandatory evacuation orders.

Additionally, Winther Way and Vavassuer Way evacuation advisories have been upgraded to mandatory evacuation orders.

5:58 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered as a fire is burning near the Dobbins area of Yuba County.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said the order is for the areas of Camper Lane and La Place Lane in Dobbins. Winther Way and Vavassuer Way are under evacuation advisories.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze is burning at a moderate rate of spread and has charred 25 acres so far.

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.