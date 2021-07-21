GUINDA (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating after two apparent intruders were shot, one of them fatally, at a property in Yolo County Tuesday night.
The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says, just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a home along County Road 45 in the Guinda area for a reported shooting. At the scene, deputies found two people were hurt.
One of those shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say; the other person was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.
Deputies say the property owner shot the two people, who are believed to have been intruders.
The name of the person killed has not been released at this point in the investigation.