STOCKTON (CBS13) — Traffic is being diverted along Highway 26 near Stockton due to a vehicle fire that left one person dead Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the incident was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. along Highway 26 near Alpine Road. First responders encountered a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames.
Officers believe only one person was inside the vehicle.
It's unclear if there was a crash that preceded the fire.
Investigators are now at the scene gathering evidence. No estimated time of reopening of Highway 26 has been given at this point.