ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A man accused of impersonating a police officer was arrested after leading authorities on a car chase Tuesday night, the Elk Grove Police Department said.
A vehicle with forward-facing red lights and a police-style light bar on its roof was located was spotted by an Elk Grove police officer in the area of Blue Maiden Way and Power Inn Road.READ MORE: Adding To State Water Woes, Illegal Pot Growers In Nevada County Steal Water Anywhere They Can Get It
Elk Grove police said the car continued driving away when officers attempted a traffic stop. The suspect then drove to his home and, with a badge hanging from his neck, identified himself as a federal law enforcement officer.READ MORE: 'Still Kindness In The World': Mother Of Sacramento Crash Victim Searches For Heroes That Saved Her Son
Investigators soon determined the suspect was not an officer. A search of his home uncovered additional items that Elk Grove police said could be used to impersonate an officer.MORE NEWS: Crime Cancels Christmas: Old Sacramento Holiday-Themed Store Closing After String Of Thefts
He was arrested for multiple charges including the false impersonation of a peace officer.