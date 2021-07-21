MODESTO (CBS13) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Modesto intersection, police said on Wednesday.
According to the Modesto Police Department, at around 4:45 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling northbound along Sisk Road approaching Whitcomb Way, just north of the Carpenter Road exit off of Highway 99.
At the same, a Dodge Ram was on Whitcomb Way and made a turn onto southbound Sisk Road in the path of the motorcycle.
Police said the motorcyclist, an adult man, died at the scene.
His identity has not yet been released.
Modesto police said residents should see this as a reminder to look twice before entering traffic.
“We have seen an increase in motorcyclists being injured due to drivers not seeing them. Let’s work together to keep our roads safe for everyone,” the department said in a news release.