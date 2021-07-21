OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The second person killed in a deadly shooting in Old Sacramento over the weekend has now been identified.
Joseph Reaves, 16, was one of the two people killed when shots were fired just before 11:45 p.m. near Front and L streets Friday.READ MORE: 2 Sisters Arrested After Dropping Off 2 Young Children At Placer County Fire Station, Then Leaving
The other victim was identified Tuesday as Alex Cerda, 21, from Sacramento.READ MORE: Family Of 4 Grateful For Support After Losing Home In Tamarack Fire
The suspects in the shooting appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Cedric Salcedo and Marcus Trull did not enter pleas. Their arraignments were continued until August 19.
Four others were injured in the shooting.MORE NEWS: Fairfield Man Pleads Guilty To Using Social Media In Attempt To Sexually Molest Young Girls
Video captured the moment bullets went flying. The shooting has drawn concern from those who frequent the area, and more so – those who live nearby.