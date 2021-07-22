SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Sacramento neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to Commerce Circle at Lathrop Way just after 5 a.m.
At the scene, a man was found suffering from serious injuries.
He was soon pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, detectives are now taking over the investigation. No details about the man's injuries have been released.
Expect officers to remain at the scene through the morning.