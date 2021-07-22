SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are now calling the death of a man found in a Sacramento neighborhood early Thursday morning a homicide investigation.
Sacramento police say officers responded to Commerce Circle at Lathrop Way just after 5 a.m.
At the scene, a man was found suffering from serious injuries.
He was soon pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. No details about the man's injuries have been released.
Any witnesses are urged to call detectives at (916) 808-5471.