DAVIS (CBS13) — A statue in Davis that was destroyed by vandals earlier this year is getting a replacement.
Officials said the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Central Park will be replaced with a new version of him—seated, rather than standing, to make it harder to break.
The original six-foot statue was toppled back in January. Someone appears to have sawed it off at the ankles.
In recent years, critics have called for a re-evaluation of the cultural icon – arguing that, despite his achievements, Gandhi had reprehensible character flaws.
After the Davis statue was toppled, supporters rallied at the site to condemn the act. The supporters were also met with counter-protesters, however, who argued that any statue of Gandhi didn’t belong in a public park.
The statue was given to the City of Davis back in 2016 by the Indian government. Its toppling prompted a call from the Indian government for an investigation – and garnered widespread media coverage in India.
It’s still not known who toppled the statue.