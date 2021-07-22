SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A former Sacramento Raley’s store will not turn into a homeless shelter.
The site on Freeport Boulevard had been considered as a potential location by the city. However, according to the Sacramento Bee, the company told Council member Katie Valenzuela that the lot can’t be used.
Raley’s says they have other plans for the site, which had served the community since 1941. Throughout the pandemic, the older store has been used to fill online delivery orders. Raley’s has said this would only be a temporary use for the old store, however.
The new store that opened just down Freeport Boulevard is now the flagship Raley’s location.