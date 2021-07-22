WHEATLAND (CBS13) — An on-duty police officer from Wheatland struck a pedestrian that ran across the freeway late Wednesday night.
Wheatland police say, around 11 p.m., one of their officers was coming back from Marysville when they struck someone who reportedly ran across the E Street Bridge.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Update: 8 Structures Destroyed As Fire Burns More Than 103,910 Acres
The person was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital, police say.READ MORE: Tuition Hike On Table For University Of California Schools
No update on the person’s condition has been given.
“This is a tragic incident for everyone involved, our thoughts and prayers go out to the pedestrian and we hope for a speedy recovery,” said Chief Damiean Sylvester in a statement.MORE NEWS: Old Freeport Boulevard Raley’s Store Won’t Become Homeless Shelter
Wheatland police say California Highway Patrol will be handling the investigation.