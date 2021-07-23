SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The boy shot and killed in Antelope on Monday night has been identified.
Deputies responded to the 3900 block of Onawa Court just after 9 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots fired, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. A victim was also reportedly seen on the ground.
At the scene, deputies found that a juvenile male had been shot at least once to his upper body. Medics pronounced the boy dead at the scene.
On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as 15-year-old Antelope resident Omari Ernest-Zakee Lowery.
Exactly what led up to the Lowery being shot is unclear.
No suspect information has been released at this point.