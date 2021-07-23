Menu
Sports
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Video
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
Friday Afternoon Forecast - July 23, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
1 hour ago
Person Struck By Car On Mack Road In Sacramento
The person was left with serious injuries after the accident, police say.
1 hour ago
Fire Tears Through Abandoned Building In Stockton
Firefighters say this building, which caught fire on Friday morning, was site of a previous fire.
1 hour ago
News
News Sections
All News
Local News
Sacramento
Stockton
California
Coronavirus
Crime
Health
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Consumer
Only on CBS13
CBS13 Investigates
Learning Curve
Call Kurtis
Latest Headlines
Remains Of WWII Sailor From Stockton Killed At Pearl Harbor Officially Accounted For, Navy Says
The remains of a World War II-era sailor from Stockton who was among those killed in the Pearl Harbor attack has officially been accounted for, officials announced on Friday.
VIDEO: Firefighters Narrowly Escape Out Of Tamarack Fire Flames
It was a very close call for a crew of firefighters who found themselves surrounded by flames while battling the Tamarack Fire.
Suspect Arrested After Woman, 42, Killed In Shooting At Arden Arcade Apartment Complex
Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a woman at an Arden Arcade apartment complex early Tuesday morning, authorities say.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Video
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Send Weather Photos
Latest Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast - July 23, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
1 hour ago
Friday Weather Forecast - July 23, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
6 hours ago
Thursday Evening Forecast - July 22, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
20 hours ago
Thursday Afternoon Forecast - July 22, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
1 day ago
Sports
Sports Sections
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Latest Sports Headlines
'My Kids Get To See All These Amazing Women': Amber McKenzie On Athlete Unlimited Lacrosse
The star lacrosse player talks with us about the new professional women's lacrosse league and the impact this will have on the next generation of young girls playing the sport.
Giants Rally In 9th For 2nd Straight Night To Beat Dodgers
The San Francisco Giants have built the best record in the majors with a sound defense and one of the top bullpens in the National League.
Sean Manaea Strikes Out Career-Best 13, Oakland Tops Seattle 4-1
Sean Manaea struck out a career-high 13 in seven strong innings, Ramón Laureano drove in two runs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 Thursday night in the opener of a 10-game road trip.
Greg Knapp, NFL Assistant Coach And Former Sac State Star, Dies After Bicycling Accident
A former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach and Sacramento State football star has died after he was struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle near his Danville home over the weekend.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Love Island' Welcomes Genny Shawcross, Flo Money And 8 Others This Sunday Night On CBS
Catch an all-new 'Love Island' this Sunday on CBS and streaming with the CBS App or Paramount+.
Stephen King To Read An Exclusive Scene From Upcoming Novel ‘Billy Summers’
This worldwide event, with King narrating a never-before-released selection, will offer fans a sneak peek at the book before it’s published on August 3 by Scribner Books (a Simon & Schuster/ViacomCBS company).
Nathan Kress On Paramount+'s 'iCarly': 'We Were Kind Of Ahead Of Our Time'
The hit Nickelodeon series "iCarly" is back in a brand new way on Paramount+. Actor Nathan Kress tells us what it was like to play Freddie Benson again.
Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Justino Díaz & Berry Gordy Announced As 2021 Kennedy Center Honorees
This year's class features the creator of Saturday Night Live, a legendary actor, an extraordinary singer, an operatic bass-baritone and a Motown producer and songwriter.
'I See Him As A Bad Person Involved In A Bad Business': Noah Hurowitz On Book 'El Chapo: The Untold Story Of The World's Most Infamous Drug Lord'
The author talks with us about what he learned about El Chapo and the impact of the drug trafficking industry on this country.
Alyson Hannigan On MTV's 'Adorableness': 'It Was Incredibly Cathartic To Sit There And Laugh'
"As a mom who is always looking for something to watch with my girls, this is the perfect show."
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
Friday Afternoon Forecast - July 23, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
1 hour ago
Person Struck By Car On Mack Road In Sacramento
The person was left with serious injuries after the accident, police say.
1 hour ago
Fire Tears Through Abandoned Building In Stockton
Firefighters say this building, which caught fire on Friday morning, was site of a previous fire.
1 hour ago
Dixie Fire Explodes In Size; New Evacuation Orders Issued
The Dixie Fire is now the largest wildfire in California so far this year.
1 hour ago
Raw: Close Call For Firefighters Caught In Tamarack Fire
Brush engine crews escaped with flames on both sides of an unpaved road. Video taken by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue.
4 hours ago
More
CBS13 News Team
Send Weather Photos
Send a News Tip
Contests
Links & Numbers On CBS13
See What's On CBS13
About Us
Contact Us
Volunteer For Call Kurtis
CBSN Sacramento
Watch Now
Brantley Gilbert at Ironstone Contest
July 23, 2021 at 1:22 pm
Sponsored By
CBS13/CW31
Click
here
to read the contest rules.