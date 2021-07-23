VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Traffic was backed up for miles after a deadly crash along eastbound Interstate 80 through Vacaville early Friday morning.
The crash happened just after 3 a.m. near the Nut Tree Parkway offramp.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died.
A SigAlert was issued a little before 4 a.m., but the freeway was back open by 5:30 a.m.
Drivers should expect some residual backups through the early morning commute as traffic recovers.