By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A major injury crash has a major south Sacramento road closed early Friday morning.

Sacramento police say Mack Road remains closed between Franklin Boulevard and Brookfield Drive.

Officers are investigating the crash, but no other details about what happened have been released.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

No estimated time of reopening for Mack Road has been given at this point.

Updates to follow.