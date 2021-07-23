SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A major injury crash has a major south Sacramento road closed early Friday morning.
Sacramento police say Mack Road remains closed between Franklin Boulevard and Brookfield Drive.
Officers are investigating the crash, but no other details about what happened have been released.
Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.
Traffic Advisory: Mack Rd is closed between Franklin Blvd and Brookfield Dr as units investigate a serious injury collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/lDkabMiw9T
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 23, 2021
No estimated time of reopening for Mack Road has been given at this point.
Updates to follow.